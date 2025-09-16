Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after buying an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock worth $721,811,877. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

