Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Position Decreased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

