iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

