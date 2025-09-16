Invst LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.18. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

