Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 223,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 30,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 12,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.71. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

