Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 719 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

