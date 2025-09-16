Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 407.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.Fastenal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

