Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stock Position Increased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after buying an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after buying an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after buying an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,657,000 after buying an additional 931,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,188,000 after buying an additional 776,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $76,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,046,430.20. This represents a 37.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,618,897 shares of company stock worth $1,428,008,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average of $111.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

