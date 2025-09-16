CrowdStrike $CRWD Stock Holdings Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $444.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of -373.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.87. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $259.35 and a 52-week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

