Copart, Inc. $CPRT Stock Holdings Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 152.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
