Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Position Increased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

