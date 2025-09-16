Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

