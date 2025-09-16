Apple Inc. $AAPL is Howe & Rusling Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Apple by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 178,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $113,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 26,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Apple Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.99. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.