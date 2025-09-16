Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,898 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $800,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,434,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

A opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.77.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

