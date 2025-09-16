1248 Management LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

1248 Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of 1248 Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,405,552 shares of company stock worth $721,811,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

