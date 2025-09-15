TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 202,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 105,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Trading Down 20.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.64.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

