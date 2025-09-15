Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $25,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.33.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of SNPS opened at $425.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $590.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

