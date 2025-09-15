Swedbank AB Sells 842 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.94.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $263.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.80 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

