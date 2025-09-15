Swedbank AB Sells 3,051 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $641.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $603.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total transaction of $4,503,161.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,352,153.01. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

