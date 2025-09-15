Swedbank AB Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,816,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $223.59 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $137.64 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 114.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

