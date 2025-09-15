Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Stock Holdings Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,496 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $115.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,523,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 610,949 shares in the company, valued at $61,656,973.08. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $585,502.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,974.40. This trade represents a 19.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,773,719 shares of company stock valued at $589,293,510. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

