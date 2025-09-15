Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 47.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $177,405,000 after acquiring an additional 838,057 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $176,025,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 50.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $138,865,000 after purchasing an additional 658,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,892 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $116,310,000 after purchasing an additional 288,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 140.6% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 920,087 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.3%

TPR opened at $106.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 253.97%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

