Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,868,000 after buying an additional 1,404,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after buying an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,550,000 after buying an additional 414,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $337.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

