Kera Capital Partners Inc. Sells 23 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $938.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $980.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $886.34 and its 200 day moving average is $739.91.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.86.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

