Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 627,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 634,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,824.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 76,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 74,508 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

