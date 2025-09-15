Kera Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Kera Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,582,092.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,000. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,005 shares of company stock valued at $39,037,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

