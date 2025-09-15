Kera Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Kera Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,192.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 82.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 465,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,388,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $180.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $365.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.