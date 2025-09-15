Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. William Blair raised shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $78.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

