JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). 3,510,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, September 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,208.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 952.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 900.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

