JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). Approximately 3,510,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,025 price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33.

The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 952.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 900.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

