JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Here’s Why

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). Approximately 3,510,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,208.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 952.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 900.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

