JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 12.7% – Still a Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). 3,510,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,208.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 952.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 900.22.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

