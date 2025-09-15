JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 12.7% – Here’s What Happened

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). Approximately 3,510,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).

Several research analysts have weighed in on JTC shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,025 price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,208.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 952.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 900.22.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

