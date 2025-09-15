ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 16.8% – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.90 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 16.32 ($0.22). Approximately 17,090,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 8,174,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.98 ($0.19).

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.56 million, a PE ratio of -1,833.93 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

