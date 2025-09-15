Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stake in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Trupanion stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,357,494.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,413,281 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,660.70. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,907.56. This represents a 30.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,335 in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

