Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 115.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $223.59 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.64 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.89 and its 200 day moving average is $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 114.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

