First Hawaiian Bank Trims Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $130.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 and have sold 18,586 shares worth $2,389,145. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

