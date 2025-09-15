First Hawaiian Bank Sells 928 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after purchasing an additional 611,105 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after acquiring an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,862,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,710,000 after buying an additional 339,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $135.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

