Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.21 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

