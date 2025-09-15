Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Stock Position Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 562.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 35,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.4%

STZ opened at $139.52 on Monday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $139.45 and a 12 month high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.11.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Bank of America reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. CJS Securities dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

