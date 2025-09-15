Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) PT at $111.93

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.9286.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

