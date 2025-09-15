Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 32.4% – Should You Buy?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shares rose 32.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 285,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 104,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Blue Star Gold Trading Up 32.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$34.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

