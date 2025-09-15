AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,955.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,521.25 and a twelve month high of $2,075.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,967.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.81.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

