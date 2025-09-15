AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New $871,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $124.00 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $918,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,305 shares in the company, valued at $31,160,004.40. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

