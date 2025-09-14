The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Holdings Raised by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $24,659,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,388,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8,659.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $202.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

