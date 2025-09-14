Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $106.55 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 253.97%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

