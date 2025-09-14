Strs Ohio Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 130,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,673,000 after buying an additional 264,311 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,519,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after buying an additional 513,468 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,881,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,287,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,773,000 after buying an additional 107,241 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $77.50 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

