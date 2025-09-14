Strs Ohio Invests $13.60 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $130.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

