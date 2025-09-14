Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 186,975 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 108.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Best Buy by 25.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

