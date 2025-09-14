Strive Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Strive Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 524.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 207,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,549,000 after buying an additional 174,572 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $3,453,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 69,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 599,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $113,996,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 20,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

